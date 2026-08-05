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Nigel Travis Purchases 1,084 Shares of Jersey Mike's (NYSE:JMKE) Stock

August 5, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Jersey Mike's (NYSE:JMKE - Get Free Report) Chairman Nigel Travis acquired 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $24,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,950. This trade represents a -249.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jersey Mike's Price Performance

Jersey Mike's stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. Jersey Mike's has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Jersey Mike's in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $30.00.


Check Out Our Latest Report on JMKE

About Jersey Mike's

(Get Free Report)

We are Jersey Mike's: A high-growth franchisor of fast casual, submarine-style sandwich restaurants specializing in authentic, hand-crafted, craveable subs. Built over 70 years on one uncompromising belief – that a truly great sub sandwich can change your day and that a truly great brand changes its community – Jersey Mike's is now one of the largest and fastest-growing limited-service restaurant brands based on U.S. systemwide sales and unit growth, with 3,300 stores across all 50 states and two countries – nearly all of which are franchised.

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