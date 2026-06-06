Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells $196,263.78 in Stock

Key Points Kinder Morgan VP John Schlosser sold 6,166 shares on June 5 at an average price of $31.83, for proceeds of $196,263.78. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 5 at an average price of $31.83, for proceeds of $196,263.78. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The company recently beat quarterly expectations , reporting EPS of $0.48 versus estimates of $0.38 and revenue of $4.83 billion versus $4.55 billion expected. Revenue rose 13.8% year over year.

, reporting EPS of $0.48 versus estimates of $0.38 and revenue of $4.83 billion versus $4.55 billion expected. Revenue rose 13.8% year over year. Kinder Morgan raised its quarterly dividend to $0.2975 per share, or $1.19 annually, implying a 3.8% yield. Analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Moderate Buy with an average target price of $34.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) VP John Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $196,263.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 170,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,423,004.42. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $185,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333,986 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $171,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,364,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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