Insider Selling: Koppers (NYSE:KOP) CEO Sells 3,412 Shares of Stock

Key Points Koppers CEO M. Leroy Ball sold 3,412 shares on June 18 at an average price of $43.90, totaling about $149,787. After the sale, he still owned 436,243 shares valued at roughly $19.15 million.

on June 18 at an average price of $43.90, totaling about $149,787. After the sale, he still owned 436,243 shares valued at roughly $19.15 million. This was not his only recent sale ; Ball also sold 2,659 shares on May 13 at an average price of $42.55, indicating a pattern of insider selling.

; Ball also sold 2,659 shares on May 13 at an average price of $42.55, indicating a pattern of insider selling. Koppers recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.57 EPS versus $0.44 expected and revenue of $455.3 million, while analysts currently view the stock as a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.50.

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) CEO M Leroy Ball sold 3,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $149,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,151,067.70. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

M Leroy Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, M Leroy Ball sold 2,659 shares of Koppers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $113,140.45.

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE:KOP opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $825.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.26. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm's 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $390.10 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Koppers's payout ratio is 9.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 76,068 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,728 shares during the period. JB Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 71,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOP. Wall Street Zen upgraded Koppers from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Singular Research raised shares of Koppers to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Koppers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Koppers

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].