Insider Selling: Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) CFO Sells 14,000 Shares

Key Points Klaviyo CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares on June 18 at an average price of $13.23, for proceeds of about $185,220. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 18 at an average price of $13.23, for proceeds of about $185,220. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Whalen still owned 852,192 Klaviyo shares valued at roughly $11.27 million, and the sale reduced her position by about 1.62%. The article also notes she sold 14,000 shares in both April and May at higher prices.

Klaviyo stock has been under pressure, recently trading near its 52-week low of $13.10 versus a high of $36.76. The company beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, but analysts have trimmed price targets even as the stock retains a Moderate Buy consensus rating.

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $185,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 852,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,274,500.16. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amanda Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $199,640.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $259,560.00.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $13.21 on Friday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The company's 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Klaviyo's revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KVYO. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KVYO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth $415,254,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,547,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $472,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,160 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth about $92,675,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,787,728 shares of the company's stock worth $354,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,564,743 shares of the company's stock worth $115,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company's stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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