Insider Selling: Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells 3,333 Shares of Stock

Key Points Liberty Energy CFO Michael Stock sold 3,333 shares at an average price of $17.95, totaling $59,827.35. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, leaving him with 770,378 shares.

at an average price of $17.95, totaling $59,827.35. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, leaving him with 770,378 shares. Liberty Energy reported quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion and EPS of $0.09, beating analyst estimates, while revenue increased 14% year over year. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, yielding approximately 1.8% annually.

Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $31.09, although several firms recently lowered their targets. Institutional investors own approximately 98.22% of the company’s shares.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 3,333 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $59,827.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 770,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,828,285.10. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Michael Stock sold 9,999 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $258,874.11.

On Monday, June 1st, Michael Stock sold 13,332 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $392,760.72.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Michael Stock sold 3,333 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $103,323.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Michael Stock sold 19,998 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $669,533.04.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $34.48.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 2.92%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Liberty Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 79.6% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LBRT

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

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