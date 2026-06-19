LendingClub (NYSE:LC) SVP Fergal Stack Sells 60,000 Shares

Key Points LendingClub SVP Fergal Stack sold 60,000 shares on June 16 at an average price of $19.00, totaling about $1.14 million. After the sale, he still owned 204,977 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on June 16 at an average price of $19.00, totaling about $1.14 million. After the sale, he still owned 204,977 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The company recently reported stronger-than-expected earnings , posting $0.44 EPS versus the $0.38 consensus, with revenue of $252.25 million. Revenue rose 15.9% year over year, and LendingClub reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of $1.65 to $1.80.

, posting $0.44 EPS versus the $0.38 consensus, with revenue of $252.25 million. Revenue rose 15.9% year over year, and LendingClub reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of $1.65 to $1.80. Wall Street sentiment remains moderately positive, with analysts maintaining a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $23.07. Institutional investors also own a large majority of the stock, at 74.08%.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) SVP Fergal Stack sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 204,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,894,563. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of LC opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.98. LendingClub Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $252.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.10 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corporation will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $22.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LendingClub

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in LendingClub by 343.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,030 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 1,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company's stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

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