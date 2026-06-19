Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) EVP Sells $2,097,477.30 in Stock

Key Points Lowe’s EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares on June 17 at an average price of $224.81, for total proceeds of about $2.1 million. The sale reduced her direct ownership by 36.63%.

on June 17 at an average price of $224.81, for total proceeds of about $2.1 million. The sale reduced her direct ownership by 36.63%. The company recently beat quarterly expectations , reporting EPS of $3.03 versus estimates of $2.97 and revenue of $23.08 billion, up 10.3% year over year. Lowe’s also raised full-year FY2026 guidance to $12.25–$12.75 EPS.

, reporting EPS of $3.03 versus estimates of $2.97 and revenue of $23.08 billion, up 10.3% year over year. Lowe’s also raised full-year FY2026 guidance to $12.25–$12.75 EPS. Lowe’s increased its quarterly dividend to $1.25 per share from $1.20, payable August 5 to shareholders of record on July 22. That implies an annualized dividend of $5.00 and a yield of about 2.3%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. This trade represents a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $222.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $227.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.69. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $203.40 and a one year high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lowe's Companies

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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