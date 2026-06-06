MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) CTO Kuanling Amy Yeh Sells 3,000 Shares

Key Points MediaAlpha CTO Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 3,000 shares on June 5 at an average price of $8.89, worth $26,670. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding tied to equity vesting.

on June 5 at an average price of $8.89, worth $26,670. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding tied to equity vesting. After the transaction, Yeh still directly owned 569,985 shares, valued at about $5.07 million, and her position was reduced by just 0.52%. The filing also notes several prior sales in recent months.

MediaAlpha recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.21, missing estimates, while revenue of $310 million beat expectations and rose 17.3% year over year. Analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $12.90.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) CTO Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $26,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 569,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,067,166.65. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Kuanling Amy Yeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 12,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $96,600.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 3,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $27,750.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 3,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $28,320.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.16. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.91 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 147.82% and a net margin of 3.37%.The company's revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 380.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,704 shares of the company's stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 221,540 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 33.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 78,104 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 19,488 shares during the period. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC now owns 221,041 shares of the company's stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 107,274 shares of the company's stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 64,526 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered MediaAlpha from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded MediaAlpha from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAX

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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