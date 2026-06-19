MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $240,240.00 in Stock

Key Points MediaAlpha insider Steven Yi sold 24,000 shares on June 16 at an average price of $10.01, totaling $240,240. The filing says the trade was part of a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and was made to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards.

on June 16 at an average price of $10.01, totaling $240,240. The filing says the trade was part of a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and was made to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards. After the sale, Yi still owned 2,855,690 shares worth about $28.6 million, and the transaction reduced his position by only 0.83%. The article also notes he has made several other share sales in recent months.

MediaAlpha’s stock and fundamentals show a mixed picture: shares recently opened at $10.14, the company has a market cap of about $632 million, and its latest quarterly EPS of $0.21 missed estimates even as revenue rose 17.3% year over year. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $12.58.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $240,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,855,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,585,456.90. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $36,560.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $36,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Steven Yi sold 26,739 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $267,390.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Steven Yi sold 6,565 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $65,650.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Steven Yi sold 33,663 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $336,293.37.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $39,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Steven Yi sold 16,047 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $161,753.76.

On Monday, April 20th, Steven Yi sold 28,543 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $287,142.58.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $38,720.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $36,280.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MAX opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.16. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $13.92. The stock's fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.91 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 147.82%. MediaAlpha's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 9,917.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut MediaAlpha from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded MediaAlpha to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MediaAlpha

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].