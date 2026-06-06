Andrea Helen Simon Buys 5,000 Shares of MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Stock

Key Points MasterBrand CFO Andrea Helen Simon bought 5,000 shares of the company at an average price of $8.56, a transaction worth $42,800. After the purchase, she owned 497,341 shares valued at about $4.26 million.

bought 5,000 shares of the company at an average price of $8.56, a transaction worth $42,800. After the purchase, she owned 497,341 shares valued at about $4.26 million. MasterBrand recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results , posting EPS of $0.06 versus an expected loss of $0.04 and revenue of $618 million, above estimates of $591.35 million. However, revenue still fell 6.4% year over year.

, posting EPS of $0.06 versus an expected loss of $0.04 and revenue of $618 million, above estimates of $591.35 million. However, revenue still fell 6.4% year over year. Despite the insider buying, analysts remain cautious: the stock’s consensus rating is currently “Sell,” and recent rating actions from Weiss Ratings and Wall Street Zen both lowered their views to sell.

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) CFO Andrea Helen Simon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 497,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,257,238.96. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MasterBrand Price Performance

MBC opened at $8.40 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.69 and a beta of 1.48.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. MasterBrand had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $591.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. MasterBrand's revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. MasterBrand has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.13 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 26.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MasterBrand from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MasterBrand from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MasterBrand

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand's product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

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