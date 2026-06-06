Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Director Robert Patent Sells 5,000 Shares

Key Points Director Robert Patent sold 5,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank on June 4 at an average price of $90.21, totaling about $451,050 and reducing his holdings by 4.94%.

of Metropolitan Bank on June 4 at an average price of $90.21, totaling about $451,050 and reducing his holdings by 4.94%. The bank posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS of $2.92 beating estimates of $2.19 and revenue of $88.49 million slightly above forecasts.

, with EPS of $2.92 beating estimates of $2.19 and revenue of $88.49 million slightly above forecasts. Metropolitan Bank raised its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share from $0.20, implying a $1.00 annualized dividend yield of about 1.1%.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB - Get Free Report) Director Robert Patent sold 5,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 96,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,676,848.85. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MCB stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50 day moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average is $84.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $97.84.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $88.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

Metropolitan Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Metropolitan Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Metropolitan Bank's dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 3.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,268 shares of the company's stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 39.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,074 shares of the company's stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 854.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,747 shares of the company's stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 37,374 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metropolitan Bank currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Metropolitan Bank

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB), through its principal subsidiary Metropolitan Commercial Bank, operates as a New York–based regional financial institution providing a range of commercial and consumer banking services. The company offers deposit products including checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as business and personal certificates of deposit. On the lending side, Metropolitan Bank extends commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit and consumer installment loans tailored to the needs of small- and medium-sized enterprises and individual customers.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending services, Metropolitan Bank provides specialized treasury and cash-management solutions, foreign exchange services and letters of credit for both domestic businesses and multinational clients.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].