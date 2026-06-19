Brian Tyler Sells 8,463 Shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock

Key Points McKesson CEO Brian Tyler sold 8,463 shares on June 17 at an average price of $775.13, totaling about $6.56 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 17 at an average price of $775.13, totaling about $6.56 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . McKesson shares were down 3.8% and opened at $750.23, below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock has a market cap of $87.84 billion and is trading well below its 52-week high of $999.

and opened at $750.23, below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock has a market cap of $87.84 billion and is trading well below its 52-week high of $999. The company recently beat quarterly EPS estimates with $11.69 per share, though revenue came in below analyst expectations at $96.3 billion. McKesson also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share, and analysts maintain a Moderate Buy rating with a consensus target of $960.53.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) CEO Brian Tyler sold 8,463 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.13, for a total value of $6,559,925.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $11,147,919.66. This trade represents a 37.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

McKesson Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $750.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $790.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $843.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.31. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $637.00 and a 52-week high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The company had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $975.00 to $945.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,085.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McKesson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $960.53.

View Our Latest Report on McKesson

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company's stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. Lavelle Capital LP purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company's stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company's stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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