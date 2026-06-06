Suzanne Helen Sells 957 Shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Mohawk Industries insider Suzanne Helen sold 957 shares on June 3 at an average price of $104.83, totaling about $100,322. Her direct stake fell 1.88% to 49,936 shares.

Mohawk Industries insider Suzanne Helen sold 957 shares on June 3 at an average price of $104.83, totaling about $100,322. Her direct stake fell 1.88% to 49,936 shares. Recent results were solid: Mohawk reported quarterly EPS of $1.90, topping analyst estimates, while revenue rose 8% year over year to $2.73 billion. The company also guided Q2 2026 EPS to $2.50-$2.60.

Mohawk reported quarterly EPS of $1.90, topping analyst estimates, while revenue rose 8% year over year to $2.73 billion. The company also guided Q2 2026 EPS to $2.50-$2.60. Wall Street sentiment is mixed: Analysts currently have an average Hold rating with a $123.33 price target, though recent reports included both price target cuts and a downgrade to “strong sell.”

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 957 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $100,322.31. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,234,790.88. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $102.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.99 and a 12-month high of $143.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.82.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rexford Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,254 shares of the company's stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $123.33.

Read Our Latest Report on MHK

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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