Suzanne Helen Sells 5,000 Shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Key Points Insider selling: Mohawk Industries insider Suzanne Helen sold 16,600 shares at an average price of $112.97, totaling about $1.88 million. After the transaction, she still held 14,132 shares, a 54% reduction in her position.

Mohawk Industries insider Suzanne Helen sold 16,600 shares at an average price of $112.97, totaling about $1.88 million. After the transaction, she still held 14,132 shares, a 54% reduction in her position. Stock and fundamentals: MHK was up 4.3% and opened at $112.70, with a market cap of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.90. The stock has traded between $92.99 and $143.13 over the past year.

MHK was up 4.3% and opened at $112.70, with a market cap of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.90. The stock has traded between $92.99 and $143.13 over the past year. Analyst and earnings backdrop: Mohawk recently beat quarterly EPS estimates, reporting $1.90 versus $1.80 expected, while revenue rose 8% year over year. Wall Street sentiment remains mixed, with an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.33.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.92, for a total transaction of $559,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,732 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,525.44. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 4.3%

MHK stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $92.99 and a one year high of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm's fifty day moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average is $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Mohawk Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 target price on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $123.33.

Read Our Latest Report on MHK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rexford Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,254 shares of the company's stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 671 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company's stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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