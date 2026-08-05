Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) CAO Sells $29,382.75 in Stock

Key Points Mohawk Industries’ CAO David Lee Repp sold 225 shares for approximately $29,383, reducing his direct ownership by 11.19% to 1,786 shares.

for approximately $29,383, reducing his direct ownership by 11.19% to 1,786 shares. The company reported a strong second quarter, with EPS of $3.67 versus the $2.58 consensus estimate and revenue of $2.99 billion versus $2.79 billion expected; revenue increased 6.8% year over year.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Truist raised its target to $155 and maintained a Buy rating, but the broader consensus is Hold with a $130.50 price target, while investors continue to question whether margin gains can persist.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) CAO David Lee Repp sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.59, for a total value of $29,382.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $233,233.74. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $136.42 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.99 and a 1 year high of $143.13. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.59. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,219,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,962,000 after acquiring an additional 80,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $199,948,000 after purchasing an additional 251,012 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,186,400 shares of the company's stock worth $129,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,102,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,513,000 after buying an additional 186,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Mohawk Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Trending Headlines about Mohawk Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Mohawk Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $155 and maintained a Buy rating, implying further upside from the current trading level. The revision reflects confidence in Mohawk’s earnings recovery and improving operating performance. Benzinga analyst note

implying further upside from the current trading level. The revision reflects confidence in Mohawk’s earnings recovery and improving operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Mohawk’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with adjusted EPS of $3.67 versus the $2.58 consensus estimate and revenue of $2.99 billion versus $2.79 billion expected. Pricing, productivity and product execution helped offset weak residential flooring markets. Mohawk’s Q2 earnings analysis

with adjusted EPS of $3.67 versus the $2.58 consensus estimate and revenue of $2.99 billion versus $2.79 billion expected. Pricing, productivity and product execution helped offset weak residential flooring markets. Positive Sentiment: The stock’s recent advance reflects visible margin progress, including productivity initiatives, pricing actions, restructuring benefits and stronger cash generation. These factors support the view that earnings may be recovering despite a challenging housing cycle. Why MHK has risen recently

including productivity initiatives, pricing actions, restructuring benefits and stronger cash generation. These factors support the view that earnings may be recovering despite a challenging housing cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Margin durability remains the key question. Investors want to see whether wider margins can persist without the same level of tariff-refund support, particularly as residential flooring demand remains subdued. Margin durability analysis

Investors want to see whether wider margins can persist without the same level of tariff-refund support, particularly as residential flooring demand remains subdued. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious at the current valuation. Wells Fargo raised its target to $125 with an Equal Weight rating, while Baird lifted its target to $132 but kept a Neutral rating; both targets remain below the recent share price. Benzinga analyst coverage

Wells Fargo raised its target to $125 with an Equal Weight rating, while Baird lifted its target to $132 but kept a Neutral rating; both targets remain below the recent share price. Negative Sentiment: Chief Accounting Officer David Lee Repp sold 225 shares for approximately $29,383, reducing his direct ownership by 11.19%. The relatively small transaction is a modest negative signal but does not materially change the company’s outlook. SEC insider transaction filing

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

Further Reading

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