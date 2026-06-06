Insider Selling: MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Director Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points MasTec director Ernst Csiszar sold 6,500 shares on June 3 at an average price of $371.17, totaling about $2.41 million. After the sale, he still owned 10,816 shares, trimming his position by 37.54%.

on June 3 at an average price of $371.17, totaling about $2.41 million. After the sale, he still owned 10,816 shares, trimming his position by 37.54%. MTZ shares were down 2.9% and recently traded around $363.70, after reaching a 52-week high of $441.43 and low of $153.82. The company currently has a market cap of $28.74 billion.

and recently traded around $363.70, after reaching a 52-week high of $441.43 and low of $153.82. The company currently has a market cap of $28.74 billion. MasTec reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.39 and revenue of $3.83 billion, both above analyst estimates. Analysts remain mostly bullish, with an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.28.

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) Director Ernst Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MasTec Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE MTZ opened at $363.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.77. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.82 and a fifty-two week high of $441.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.MasTec's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $440.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on MasTec from $347.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $459.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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