Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,641 Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock

Key Points Cloudflare insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares on June 18 at an average price of $219.11, totaling about $5.62 million. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on June 18 at an average price of $219.11, totaling about $5.62 million. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged . Zatlyn has also made several other recent sales of Cloudflare stock, including multiple 25,641-share transactions and one 35,080-share sale over the past few months. After the latest sale, she still directly owned 47,425 shares.

Cloudflare reported strong quarterly results with revenue of $639.75 million, up 33.5% year over year, and EPS of $0.25 versus expectations of $0.23. Analysts remain broadly positive, with an average rating of Moderate Buy and a target price of $241.35.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $5,618,199.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,391,291.75. The trade was a 35.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.98, for a total value of $5,973,840.18.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $5,431,533.03.

On Friday, May 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total transaction of $7,506,418.40.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $5,362,815.15.

On Monday, April 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $5,112,046.17.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $223.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -895.88, a P/E/G ratio of 404.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $276.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.62.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cloudflare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 34.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the company's stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 329,036 shares of the company's stock worth $64,432,000 after acquiring an additional 94,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Negative Sentiment: CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and director John Graham-Cumming also disclosed a sale. While routine, insider sales can still dampen sentiment. Article Title

CFO sold under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and director also disclosed a sale. While routine, insider sales can still dampen sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder advisory group JLens urged investors to withhold votes for two directors, creating a governance overhang ahead of the June 30 annual meeting. Article Title

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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