Ryan Fisher Sells 2,709 Shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Stock

Key Points Ingevity SVP Ryan Fisher sold 2,709 shares at an average price of $73.72, worth approximately $199,707. Following the transaction, his holdings fell 14.7% to 15,722 shares.

at an average price of $73.72, worth approximately $199,707. Following the transaction, his holdings fell 14.7% to 15,722 shares. Ingevity reported quarterly EPS of $1.74 , exceeding the $1.33 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $314.1 million. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $5.00–$5.45.

, exceeding the $1.33 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $314.1 million. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $5.00–$5.45. Shares opened at $75.47, up 2.8%, while analysts maintained a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $80.00. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the stock.

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) SVP Ryan Fisher sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $199,707.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,159,025.84. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ingevity Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. Ingevity Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company's fifty day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.20 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 284.70%. Ingevity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Corporation will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ingevity from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingevity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NGVT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

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