National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn Acquires 1,500 Shares

Key Points CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn bought 1,500 shares of National Health Investors at $68.84 each, a transaction worth $103,260, increasing his direct stake by 1.14% to 133,316 shares.

bought 1,500 shares of National Health Investors at $68.84 each, a transaction worth $103,260, increasing his direct stake by 1.14% to 133,316 shares. The company recently reported mixed quarterly results , with EPS of $0.82 missing estimates but revenue of $115.13 million beating expectations and rising 28.9% year over year.

, with EPS of $0.82 missing estimates but revenue of $115.13 million beating expectations and rising 28.9% year over year. National Health Investors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share, implying a 5.2% annualized yield, while analysts currently view the stock as a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $86.67.

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn acquired 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 133,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,473.44. This represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NYSE NHI opened at $70.35 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $67.94 and a one year high of $91.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.39). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 36.86%.The business had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. National Health Investors's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. National Health Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 249,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1,728.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 65,885 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on National Health Investors from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NHI

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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