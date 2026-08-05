Insider Buying: Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Insider Buys $52,181.23 in Stock

Key Points Insider Angeliki Frangou purchased 653 Navios Maritime Partners shares at an average price of $79.91, totaling $52,181.23. She now directly owns 4,783,510 shares valued at approximately $382.3 million and has made multiple additional purchases recently.

at an average price of $79.91, totaling $52,181.23. She now directly owns 4,783,510 shares valued at approximately $382.3 million and has made multiple additional purchases recently. Navios Maritime Partners reported quarterly EPS of $3.35 , beating estimates of $2.77, while revenue rose 17.4% year over year to $357.01 million.

, beating estimates of $2.77, while revenue rose 17.4% year over year to $357.01 million. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, and analysts give the stock a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $85, compared with a recent price of $78.45.

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou acquired 653 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,181.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,783,510 shares in the company, valued at $382,250,284.10. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,041 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $82,176.54.

On Friday, July 31st, Angeliki Frangou bought 830 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,068 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.37 per share, for a total transaction of $83,699.16.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,051 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $82,556.05.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,072 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $84,248.48.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,121 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.07 per share, with a total value of $83,032.47.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,149 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.03 per share, with a total value of $85,060.47.

On Monday, July 20th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,167 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $85,132.65.

On Monday, July 27th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,053 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,754.92.

On Friday, July 24th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,084 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.02 per share, for a total transaction of $85,657.68.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

NMM stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $82.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.02. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $357.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.80 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Navios Maritime Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 599 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 25.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,706 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,637 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMM has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NMM

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

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