NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) CEO Matthew Lanigan Sells 167,375 Shares

Key Points CEO Matthew Lanigan sold 167,375 shares of NPK International on June 3 at an average price of $14.43, totaling about $2.42 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and his stake fell by nearly 40%.

of NPK International on June 3 at an average price of $14.43, totaling about $2.42 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and his stake fell by nearly 40%. NPKI shares were down 2.5% and opened at $14.25, near both its 50-day moving average of $14.99 and 200-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a market cap of about $1.20 billion and a 52-week range of $8.15 to $16.50.

and opened at $14.25, near both its 50-day moving average of $14.99 and 200-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a market cap of about $1.20 billion and a 52-week range of $8.15 to $16.50. The company recently reported first-quarter EPS of $0.12, beating analyst estimates by a penny on revenue of $75.07 million. Analysts currently rate the stock as a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.17.

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI - Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Lanigan sold 167,375 shares of NPK International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $2,415,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 254,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,306.57. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

NPK International Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NPK International stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NPK International Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.24.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter. NPK International had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NPK International Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NPK International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPKI. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in NPK International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NPK International by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in NPK International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NPK International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NPK International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NPKI. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NPK International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NPK International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NPK International

NPK International Company Profile

NPK International, Inc (NYSE: NPKI) is a specialty chemical distributor supplying a broad range of industrial and performance materials across diverse end-markets. Its product portfolio includes acetic acid and derivatives, alcohols, ketones, esters, glycol ethers, glycols, specialty solvents, select inorganic chemicals and crop-protection intermediates. These materials serve industries such as coatings, adhesives and sealants, oil and gas, personal care, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and water treatment.

The company places a strong emphasis on supply-chain security and technical service, maintaining warehousing, logistics support and laboratory capabilities at its regional distribution centers.

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