Insider Buying: Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:ONT) Director Buys 4,860 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director buying: Montrose Environmental Group director Peter Graham bought 4,860 shares at an average price of $15.94, a transaction worth about $77,468. He now owns 231,549 shares, increasing his stake by 2.14%.

Montrose Environmental Group director Peter Graham bought 4,860 shares at an average price of $15.94, a transaction worth about $77,468. He now owns 231,549 shares, increasing his stake by 2.14%. Stock performance and valuation: ONT opened at $17.19, near its 52-week low of $14.13 and well below its 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of about $621 million and a high P/E ratio of 343.87.

ONT opened at $17.19, near its 52-week low of $14.13 and well below its 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of about $621 million and a high P/E ratio of 343.87. Analyst sentiment is mixed: Wall Street currently rates the stock a consensus Hold with an average price target of $26.67. Recent calls included a Barclays target cut to $19 and a Needham target cut to $28, while Zacks upgraded it to Hold.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:ONT - Get Free Report) Director Peter Graham acquired 4,860 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,468.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 231,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,690,891.06. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Shares of ONT stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company's 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,660 shares of the company's stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company's stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,876 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 277,430 shares of the company's stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE: MEG) is a global provider of environmental technical and monitoring services, delivering solutions for site assessment, remediation, compliance and long-term environmental stewardship. The company serves a broad range of industries, including energy, manufacturing, chemicals, mining and government agencies, supporting clients with risk management strategies, regulatory permitting and environmental permitting.

Montrose's core offerings encompass environmental consulting, engineering design, field sampling and laboratory analysis, plus innovative digital monitoring platforms.

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