Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares

Key Points Director Robert Ledford bought 20,000 Orion Group shares at an average price of $9.62, investing $192,400 and increasing his position by 86.54% to 43,112 shares.

at an average price of $9.62, investing $192,400 and increasing his position by 86.54% to 43,112 shares. Orion Group reported quarterly EPS of $0.02, below the $0.06 consensus estimate, while revenue of $221.88 million also fell short of expectations.

Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $17.20, although recent ratings have ranged from “outperform” to “sell”; institutional investors own 70.25% of the stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) Director Mary Sullivan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $29,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 277,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,720,680.16. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $413.97 million, a PE ratio of 113.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Orion Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $221.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on Orion Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Orion Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Orion Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,885,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Orion Group by 79.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,358 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 562,863 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,509,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,977,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 727.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,236 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 248,988 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

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