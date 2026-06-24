Insider Selling: OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) EVP Sells $155,650.00 in Stock

Key Points EVP Richard Sauer sold 5,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media on June 22 at an average price of $31.13, totaling $155,650. After the sale, he still owned 66,947 shares, a 6.95% reduction in his stake.

of OUTFRONT Media on June 22 at an average price of $31.13, totaling $155,650. After the sale, he still owned 66,947 shares, a 6.95% reduction in his stake. OUTFRONT Media recently reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, beating estimates by $0.06, while revenue rose 10% year over year to $429.6 million.

of $0.34 per share, beating estimates by $0.06, while revenue rose 10% year over year to $429.6 million. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable June 30, which annualizes to $1.20 per share and implies a 3.7% yield.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) EVP Richard Sauer sold 5,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $155,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,060.11. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $34.96.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $429.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. OUTFRONT Media's payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUTFRONT Media

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,654,899 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $545,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,954 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,314,228 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $537,779,000 after buying an additional 486,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,483,013 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $132,141,000 after buying an additional 111,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,980,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,393,000 after buying an additional 448,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,309,133 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $103,850,000 after buying an additional 335,265 shares during the last quarter.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

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