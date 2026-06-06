Damian Miguel Mindlin Sells 555,000 Shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Stock

Key Points Insider selling: Damian Miguel Mindlin sold 555,000 shares of Pampa Energia at an average price of $3.55, bringing in about $1.97 million. After the sale, he still held 12.54 million shares, and the transaction reduced his position by 4.24%.

Damian Miguel Mindlin sold 555,000 shares of Pampa Energia at an average price of $3.55, bringing in about $1.97 million. After the sale, he still held 12.54 million shares, and the transaction reduced his position by 4.24%. Recent trading activity: Mindlin has also sold several smaller blocks of shares in recent months, including large sales in March and April, indicating a pattern of insider selling.

Mindlin has also sold several smaller blocks of shares in recent months, including large sales in March and April, indicating a pattern of insider selling. Company outlook and stock view: Pampa Energia’s shares were down 3.3% on the day, while analysts currently have a Hold consensus with a target price of $103.83. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $4.00 and revenue of $573 million.

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) insider Damian Miguel Mindlin sold 555,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $1,970,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,541,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,523,638.50. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Damian Miguel Mindlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Damian Miguel Mindlin sold 57,500 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $199,525.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Damian Miguel Mindlin sold 500,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Damian Miguel Mindlin sold 477 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $1,741.05.

On Thursday, March 19th, Damian Miguel Mindlin sold 300,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Damian Miguel Mindlin sold 429,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $1,480,050.00.

Pampa Energia Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $81.71 on Friday. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pampa Energia from $97.50 to $101.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 698,775 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,968,000 after acquiring an additional 206,197 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 603,127 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 287,383 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,433,000 after acquiring an additional 190,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,006,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company's stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina's largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina's power grid.

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