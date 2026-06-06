Olimpio Matarazzo Neto Buys 50,000 Shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Stock

Key Points Director Olimpio Matarazzo Neto bought 50,000 Patria Investments shares at $11.12 each on June 3, bringing his total ownership to 185,000 shares and increasing his stake by 37.04%.

bought 50,000 Patria Investments shares at $11.12 each on June 3, bringing his total ownership to 185,000 shares and increasing his stake by 37.04%. Patria Investments also reported a higher quarterly dividend of $0.1625 per share, up from $0.15, which works out to a 5.8% annualized yield.

of $0.1625 per share, up from $0.15, which works out to a 5.8% annualized yield. The stock was trading down 3.1% around $11.15, while analysts currently have a mixed view with an average Hold rating and a $17.00 price target.

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX - Get Free Report) Director Olimpio Matarazzo Neto purchased 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 185,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,057,200. This represents a 37.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olimpio Matarazzo Neto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Olimpio Matarazzo Neto purchased 50,000 shares of Patria Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $573,000.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Olimpio Matarazzo Neto bought 15,000 shares of Patria Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $173,850.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Olimpio Matarazzo Neto bought 15,000 shares of Patria Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $172,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Olimpio Matarazzo Neto bought 15,000 shares of Patria Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $169,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Olimpio Matarazzo Neto bought 15,000 shares of Patria Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,850.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Olimpio Matarazzo Neto bought 15,000 shares of Patria Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

Patria Investments Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of PAX opened at $11.15 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $741.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78.

Patria Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This is an increase from Patria Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Patria Investments's payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Patria Investments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Patria Investments by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company's stock.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE: PAX) is a Brazil-based alternative asset management firm specializing in private equity, infrastructure, real estate and credit investments. Since its founding in 1988, the firm has focused on identifying and partnering with high-potential companies and projects across Latin America. Patria's investment approach combines local market expertise with global best practices to structure and manage portfolios that aim to deliver long-term value to institutional and high-net-worth clients.

The company's core business activities include private equity funds targeting mid-market and large-cap buyouts, infrastructure funds investing in essential assets such as energy and transportation, real estate strategies encompassing residential, commercial and logistics properties, and credit funds that provide financing solutions across the capital structure.

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