Ralph Larossa Sells 2,083 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Key Points CEO Ralph Larossa sold 2,083 PEG shares for approximately $159,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing his holdings by 0.73%.

for approximately $159,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing his holdings by 0.73%. PSEG reported quarterly EPS of $0.86, beating the $0.80 consensus , but revenue declined 8.9% year over year to $2.55 billion and missed estimates. The company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $4.28 to $4.40.

, but revenue declined 8.9% year over year to $2.55 billion and missed estimates. The company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $4.28 to $4.40. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, representing an annualized dividend of $2.68 and a 3.5% yield; analysts’ average rating remains “Moderate Buy” with a $91.25 price target.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) CEO Ralph Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $159,287.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 283,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,691,174.32. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business's fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.81. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Public Service Enterprise Group's payout ratio is 59.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEG

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 42,093 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Public Service Enterprise Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Public Service Enterprise Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations: PSEG reported second-quarter EPS of $0.86, up from $0.77 a year earlier and above the $0.80 analyst consensus. The earnings outperformance may provide near-term support for PEG stock. PSEG Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

PSEG reported second-quarter EPS of $0.86, up from $0.77 a year earlier and above the $0.80 analyst consensus. The earnings outperformance may provide near-term support for PEG stock. Positive Sentiment: 2026 guidance was reaffirmed: Management maintained its operating EPS outlook of $4.28 to $4.40, broadly in line with the $4.38 consensus estimate. The company also plans to file a base-rate case by year-end 2026, potentially supporting future utility earnings growth and cash flows. PSEG Reaffirms 2026 EPS and Base-Rate Filing Plans

Management maintained its operating EPS outlook of $4.28 to $4.40, broadly in line with the $4.38 consensus estimate. The company also plans to file a base-rate case by year-end 2026, potentially supporting future utility earnings growth and cash flows. Positive Sentiment: Growth plans were highlighted on the earnings call: PSEG discussed initiatives intended to offset GAAP-related headwinds, which could improve longer-term growth prospects if execution remains on track. PSEG Earnings Call: Growth Plans Offset GAAP Headwinds

PSEG discussed initiatives intended to offset GAAP-related headwinds, which could improve longer-term growth prospects if execution remains on track. Neutral Sentiment: CEO stock sale disclosed: CEO Ralph Larossa sold 2,083 shares worth approximately $159,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Because the sale was scheduled in advance and represented only 0.73% of his direct holdings, it is unlikely to materially change the investment outlook. SEC Insider Transaction Filing

CEO Ralph Larossa sold 2,083 shares worth approximately $159,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Because the sale was scheduled in advance and represented only 0.73% of his direct holdings, it is unlikely to materially change the investment outlook. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates and declined year over year: Quarterly revenue was $2.55 billion, below the $2.66 billion consensus and down 8.9% from the prior-year period. The top-line weakness may offset some of the benefit from the EPS beat. PSEG Quarterly Earnings Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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