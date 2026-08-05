Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Director Sells $54,075.00 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $293,775. This trade represents a 15.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Yvonne Wassenaar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $58,811.97.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 676 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $50,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total transaction of $58,206.33.

On Friday, May 29th, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,838 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,850.00.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.86. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on RBRK shares. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Rubrik by 209.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rubrik by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,320 shares of the company's stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 20,471 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rubrik by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rubrik by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,351 shares of the company's stock worth $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 236,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rubrik by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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