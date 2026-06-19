REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Insider Sells 69,335 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: REX American Resources insider Stuart Rose sold 69,335 shares on June 17 at an average price of $43.77, totaling about $3.03 million. After the sale, he still held 588,280 shares.

REX American Resources insider Stuart Rose sold 69,335 shares on June 17 at an average price of $43.77, totaling about $3.03 million. After the sale, he still held 588,280 shares. Stock and earnings update: The stock was up 1.3% and opened at $43.83, near the middle of its 52-week range of $23.82 to $53.36. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.56, well above the $0.14 consensus estimate, though revenue came in below expectations.

The stock was up 1.3% and opened at $43.83, near the middle of its 52-week range of $23.82 to $53.36. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.56, well above the $0.14 consensus estimate, though revenue came in below expectations. Analyst and institutional sentiment: Weiss Ratings upgraded REX from hold to buy, and MarketBeat shows an average analyst rating of Buy. Institutional ownership remains high at 88.12%, with several large funds recently increasing their stakes.

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX - Get Free Report) insider Stuart Rose sold 69,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $3,034,792.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 588,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,749,015.60. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

REX American Resources Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $43.83 on Friday. REX American Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.61.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.23 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 13.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded REX American Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, REX American Resources has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on REX American Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 101.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,436,632 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $74,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,152,938 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $65,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,668 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,199,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,123,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,427 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 386,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company's stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.

In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].