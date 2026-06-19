RH (NYSE:RH) Director Sells 2,202 Shares of Stock

Key Points RH director Mark Demilio sold 2,202 shares on June 16 at an average price of $150 each, totaling about $330,300. After the sale, he still held 28,932 shares valued at roughly $4.34 million.

on June 16 at an average price of $150 each, totaling about $330,300. After the sale, he still held 28,932 shares valued at roughly $4.34 million. RH shares rose 9.1% and opened at $148.07, while the stock continues to trade well below its 52-week high of $257. The company’s market cap is about $2.8 billion.

and opened at $148.07, while the stock continues to trade well below its 52-week high of $257. The company’s market cap is about $2.8 billion. RH recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, but revenue still fell 1.7% year over year. Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.53.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) Director Mark Demilio sold 2,202 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,800. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RH Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of RH stock opened at $148.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.13. RH has a fifty-two week low of $106.30 and a fifty-two week high of $257.00. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.91.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $800.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. RH had a return on equity of 423.79% and a net margin of 3.01%.RH's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 713.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in RH by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in RH by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 174 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RH. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of RH from $130.00 to $96.00 and set a "strong sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RH from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on RH from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $172.53.

Read Our Latest Report on RH

Key Headlines Impacting RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded RH from “strong sell” to “hold” , suggesting sentiment around the stock is improving slightly versus prior expectations. RH upgraded by Zacks Research from strong sell to hold

Zacks Research upgraded RH from , suggesting sentiment around the stock is improving slightly versus prior expectations. Neutral Sentiment: RH continues to trade below its 200-day average, but above its 50-day average, reflecting a mixed technical backdrop after a volatile year.

RH continues to trade below its 200-day average, but above its 50-day average, reflecting a mixed technical backdrop after a volatile year. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts still have a generally constructive view overall, with recent price targets ranging from the mid-$100s to $200 and a median target around $160.5, which can help support investor expectations.

Analysts still have a generally constructive view overall, with recent price targets ranging from the mid-$100s to $200 and a median target around $160.5, which can help support investor expectations. Negative Sentiment: Director Mark S. Demilio sold shares in two separate transactions, and RH insiders have recorded 19 sales and no purchases over the past six months, which can weigh on sentiment. RH insider sale SEC filing

Director sold shares in two separate transactions, and RH insiders have recorded over the past six months, which can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The company’s latest quarter showed revenue down 1.7% year over year, indicating growth remains soft despite a beat on EPS and revenue versus estimates.

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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