Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) CFO Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Rush Street Interactive CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares on June 3 at an average price of $25.44, totaling about $585,120. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 3 at an average price of $25.44, totaling about $585,120. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Sauers still held 631,258 shares, valued at roughly $16.1 million. The sale reduced his ownership by 3.52% .

. The company recently posted strong quarterly results, including EPS of $0.14 versus $0.12 expected and revenue of $370.36 million, up 41.1% year over year. Analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $29.25.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $585,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 631,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,203.52. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kyle Sauers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $652,970.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $520,260.00.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of RSI stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business's fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company had revenue of $370.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,163 shares of the company's stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 18.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,701 shares of the company's stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 109,366 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $166,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 377.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,693 shares of the company's stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 215,538 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $3,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company's stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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