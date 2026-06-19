Ravi Kumaraswami Sells 60,000 Shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock

Key Points Riskified director Erez Shachar sold 261,459 shares on June 16 at an average price of $4.95, totaling about $1.29 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 16 at an average price of $4.95, totaling about $1.29 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Shachar has also sold multiple additional blocks of Riskified stock in recent days, including sales on June 17, June 11, June 10, June 9, and earlier in the month, indicating a broader pattern of insider selling.

Riskified recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating estimates, while analysts currently hold a consensus “Hold” rating on the stock with an average price target of $5.96.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) insider Ravi Kumaraswami sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,935,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,501,404.83. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Riskified Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. Riskified Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $731.42 million, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company's 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $88.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, T3 Companies LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Riskified

About Riskified

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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