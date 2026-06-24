Insider Selling: Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Insider Sells $168,005.00 in Stock

Key Points Riskified director Erez Shachar sold 75,204 shares on June 22 at an average price of $4.92, for proceeds of about $370,004. The filing noted the sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on June 22 at an average price of $4.92, for proceeds of about $370,004. The filing noted the sale was made under a pre-arranged . Shachar has been consistently selling shares throughout June, including several much larger transactions that totaled millions of dollars. After the latest sale, he still owned 3.93 million shares, worth roughly $19.3 million.

throughout June, including several much larger transactions that totaled millions of dollars. After the latest sale, he still owned 3.93 million shares, worth roughly $19.3 million. Riskified stock was up 1.2% and opened at $4.92, near both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company recently beat quarterly EPS estimates, while analysts currently have a Hold consensus with a $5.96 price target.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) insider Ravi Kumaraswami sold 33,601 shares of Riskified stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $168,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,898,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,493,060. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ravi Kumaraswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Ravi Kumaraswami sold 2,900 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $14,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Ravi Kumaraswami sold 60,000 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $294,600.00.

Riskified Stock Performance

NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $728.91 million, a P/E ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 1.40. Riskified Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Riskified by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,358,900 shares of the company's stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 166,099 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 107,785 shares of the company's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 57.8% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 19,813 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Riskified

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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