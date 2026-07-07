Insider Selling: Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) CTO Sells 230,512 Shares

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) CTO Assaf Feldman sold 230,512 shares of Riskified stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,157,170.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,932,613 shares in the company, valued at $9,701,717.26. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Assaf Feldman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Assaf Feldman sold 32,590 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $152,521.20.

Riskified Stock Performance

Riskified stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.53 million, a PE ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.72 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. Research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 335.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 795,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 612,719 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Riskified by 23.8% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,106,045 shares of the company's stock worth $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 597,765 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Riskified by 20.4% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,093,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 523,855 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in Riskified by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 633,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 365,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFJ Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFJ Management LLC now owns 1,394,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 335,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Riskified

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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