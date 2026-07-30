Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Director Erez Shachar Sells 5,586 Shares of Stock

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $29,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,168,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,136,173.75. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Erez Shachar sold 7,909 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $41,047.71.

On Monday, July 20th, Erez Shachar sold 27,600 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $145,452.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Erez Shachar sold 78,800 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $402,668.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Erez Shachar sold 82,103 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $427,756.63.

On Friday, July 10th, Erez Shachar sold 24,328 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $126,992.16.

On Thursday, July 9th, Erez Shachar sold 64,800 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $338,256.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Erez Shachar sold 64,349 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $333,327.82.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Erez Shachar sold 148,221 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $781,124.67.

On Monday, July 6th, Erez Shachar sold 154,436 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $806,155.92.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Erez Shachar sold 265,549 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $1,348,988.92.

Riskified Trading Down 0.1%

RSKD stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Riskified Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.31 million, a PE ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Riskified from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Riskified

Key Stories Impacting Riskified

Here are the key news stories impacting Riskified this week:

Positive Sentiment: Riskified will release second-quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12. The report should provide updated insight into merchant demand, transaction volume, profitability and full-year guidance. Riskified to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 12

Riskified will release second-quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12. The report should provide updated insight into merchant demand, transaction volume, profitability and full-year guidance. Positive Sentiment: The stock has benefited from a prior quarterly earnings beat: Riskified reported adjusted EPS of $0.05 versus the $0.04 consensus, while revenue of $88.27 million also exceeded expectations. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods recently raised its price target to $5.50, and the overall analyst consensus target is $6.00, suggesting potential upside if operating trends improve.

The stock has benefited from a prior quarterly earnings beat: Riskified reported adjusted EPS of $0.05 versus the $0.04 consensus, while revenue of $88.27 million also exceeded expectations. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods recently raised its price target to $5.50, and the overall analyst consensus target is $6.00, suggesting potential upside if operating trends improve. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Three analysts rate Riskified a Buy, three rate it Hold and one rates it Sell, producing an overall “Hold” consensus. This indicates limited conviction ahead of the earnings release. Riskified Given Consensus Rating of Hold by Brokerages

Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Three analysts rate Riskified a Buy, three rate it Hold and one rates it Sell, producing an overall “Hold” consensus. This indicates limited conviction ahead of the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is substantial at approximately 59%, with several funds increasing their positions. However, these holdings reflect earlier reporting periods and are not necessarily a signal of near-term trading activity.

Institutional ownership is substantial at approximately 59%, with several funds increasing their positions. However, these holdings reflect earlier reporting periods and are not necessarily a signal of near-term trading activity. Negative Sentiment: Director Erez Shachar has continued selling shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Disclosed July transactions totaled roughly 1.36 million shares, or about $6.95 million at reported sale prices. Although the sales are scheduled and Shachar still owns more than 1.1 million shares, the sustained insider selling may weigh on sentiment by signaling that an insider is monetizing gains near the stock’s recent high. Insider Selling: Riskified Director Sells Shares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Riskified by 178.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,468 shares of the company's stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 144,431 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth $1,453,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Riskified by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 271,536 shares of the company's stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company's stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].