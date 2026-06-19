Gang Ye Sells 10,000 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Key Points Sea Limited COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares on June 17 at an average price of $91.57, worth $915,700. After the sale, he still held 70,000 shares, and the filing showed a 12.5% reduction in his ownership.

on June 17 at an average price of $91.57, worth $915,700. After the sale, he still held 70,000 shares, and the filing showed a 12.5% reduction in his ownership. The sale was part of a string of recent insider sales by Ye, who sold 10,000 shares repeatedly across several dates in late May and June at prices ranging from about $82.51 to $96.16.

by Ye, who sold 10,000 shares repeatedly across several dates in late May and June at prices ranging from about $82.51 to $96.16. SEA’s stock rose 0.6% and opened at $91.42, while the company continues to show strong revenue growth, with Q1 revenue up 46.6% year over year despite missing EPS estimates. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $915,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,409,900. The trade was a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $872,600.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $837,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $825,100.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $843,300.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $872,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $904,700.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $961,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $894,700.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $878,500.00.

SEA Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SE stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.05. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $199.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business's revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in SEA by 39.7% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SEA by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in SEA by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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