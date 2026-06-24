SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Sea Limited COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares on June 22 at an average price of $89.70, totaling about $897,000. After the sale, he still held 620,000 shares, and this was one of several recent insider sales.

on June 22 at an average price of $89.70, totaling about $897,000. After the sale, he still held 620,000 shares, and this was one of several recent insider sales. SEA stock was up 3.0% and opened at $91.74, with shares trading between a 52-week low of $77.05 and high of $199.30. The company has a market cap of about $56.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.12.

and opened at $91.74, with shares trading between a 52-week low of $77.05 and high of $199.30. The company has a market cap of about $56.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.12. Sea’s latest earnings beat revenue estimates but missed EPS expectations, reporting $0.67 per share versus the $0.75 consensus while revenue came in at $7.10 billion, up 46.6% year over year. Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $155.54.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $897,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 620,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,000. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $915,700.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $872,600.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $837,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $825,100.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $843,300.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $872,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $904,700.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $961,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $894,700.00.

SEA Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of SE stock opened at $91.74 on Wednesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $515,894,000 after acquiring an additional 521,782 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $95,678,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in SEA by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $228,549,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,282,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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