SEA (NYSE:SE) CFO Tianyu Hou Sells 5,000 Shares

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) CFO Tianyu Hou sold 5,000 shares of SEA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $500,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,501,350. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tianyu Hou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Tianyu Hou sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $907,700.00.

SEA Stock Performance

SEA stock opened at $104.92 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The firm's revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $4,028,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in SEA by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,192 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SEA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in SEA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 543,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $86,880,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SEA by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,168 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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