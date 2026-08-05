SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) VP Andrew Everett II Sells 5,113 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: SEACOR Marine VP Andrew Everett II sold 5,113 shares at an average price of $9.52, generating approximately $48,676. Following the transaction, he retained 199,613 shares.

SEACOR Marine VP Andrew Everett II sold 5,113 shares at an average price of $9.52, generating approximately $48,676. Following the transaction, he retained 199,613 shares. Quarterly results beat expectations: The company reported earnings of $0.12 per share versus the consensus estimate of a $1.24 loss, while revenue reached $54.63 million compared with the $45.60 million expected.

The company reported earnings of $0.12 per share versus the consensus estimate of a $1.24 loss, while revenue reached $54.63 million compared with the $45.60 million expected. Mixed outlook: Institutional investors own 59.05% of the stock, while analyst opinions are split among Buy, Hold, and Sell ratings, resulting in a consensus “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) VP Andrew Everett II sold 5,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $48,675.76. Following the sale, the vice president owned 199,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,900,315.76. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SEACOR Marine Stock Up 0.2%

SMHI opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $257.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1.36. The company had revenue of $54.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.60 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,390 shares of the company's stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEACOR Marine presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEACOR Marine

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) is a U.S.-based provider of offshore marine transportation and support services, offering a fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), crew transfer vessels, and specialty craft designed for the energy sector. The company serves clients engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, as well as emerging offshore wind and renewable energy projects. Its services include cargo and personnel transfer, subsea support, emergency response, and project logistics.

Formed through the combination of SEACOR Holdings' offshore marine division and acquired assets from Hornbeck Offshore Services, SEACOR Marine brings together a broad range of technical expertise and vessel capabilities.

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