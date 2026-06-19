Sony (NYSE:SONY) Insider Sells $1,047,540.00 in Stock

Key Points Sony insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 51,000 shares on June 17 at an average price of $20.54, totaling about $1.05 million. The sale cut his direct ownership by roughly 65%.

on June 17 at an average price of $20.54, totaling about $1.05 million. The sale cut his direct ownership by roughly 65%. Sony’s latest quarterly earnings missed EPS expectations , reporting $0.09 per share versus the $0.22 consensus estimate, even though revenue came in above estimates at $19.15 billion and rose 8.3% year over year.

, reporting $0.09 per share versus the $0.22 consensus estimate, even though revenue came in above estimates at $19.15 billion and rose 8.3% year over year. Analysts are mixed on Sony: the stock currently has a consensus Hold rating and an average target price of $22.00, while recent headlines point to both positives in imaging, gaming and film, and caution from insider selling.

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 51,000 shares of Sony stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,047,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $565,938.62. The trade was a 64.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tsuyoshi Kodera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 17,500 shares of Sony stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $395,675.00.

Sony Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $120.14 billion, a PE ratio of -101.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Sony had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $32.86 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SONY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sony

Trending Headlines about Sony

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 206,337 shares of the company's stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 10.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the company's stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Sony by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,116 shares of the company's stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Sony by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 67,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 5.4% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the company's stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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