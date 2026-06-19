Mark Walsh Sells 3,100 Shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Stock

Key Points CEO Mark Walsh sold 3,100 shares of Savers Value Village at an average price of $10.15, totaling about $31,465. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and Walsh’s stake fell by 3.36%.

of Savers Value Village at an average price of $10.15, totaling about $31,465. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and Walsh’s stake fell by 3.36%. SVV shares were trading up 5.3% to open at $10.18, giving the company a market cap of about $1.57 billion. The stock has ranged from $6.91 to $13.89 over the past year.

to open at $10.18, giving the company a market cap of about $1.57 billion. The stock has ranged from $6.91 to $13.89 over the past year. The company recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.02 per share, matching estimates, while revenue of $403.19 million beat expectations and rose 8.9% year over year. Analysts currently have a Hold consensus rating with an average target price of $14.00.

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) CEO Mark Walsh sold 3,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $31,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 89,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $906,019.45. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Savers Value Village Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of SVV opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.32. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $403.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $394.53 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.530 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 281.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SVV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Savers Value Village from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Savers Value Village from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SVV

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc (NYSE: SVV) is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company's model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].