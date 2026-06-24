Insider Selling: Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) CEO Sells 41,600 Shares

Key Points Savers Value Village CEO Mark Walsh sold 41,600 shares on June 18 at an average price of $10.08, worth about $419,328. The sale reduced his holdings by 46.76% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on June 18 at an average price of $10.08, worth about $419,328. The sale reduced his holdings by 46.76% and was made under a pre-arranged plan. The stock was trading around $9.71 and was up 0.7% in the session noted, with a market cap of about $1.5 billion . It remains below its 52-week high of $13.89 but above its 52-week low of $6.91.

and was up 0.7% in the session noted, with a market cap of about . It remains below its 52-week high of $13.89 but above its 52-week low of $6.91. Recent earnings showed revenue growth of 8.9% year over year to $403.19 million, while adjusted EPS matched estimates at $0.02. Analysts currently have a mixed view, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) CEO Mark Walsh sold 41,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $419,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,363 shares in the company, valued at $477,419.04. The trade was a 46.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Savers Value Village Stock Up 0.7%

SVV opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 1.32. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $403.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Savers Value Village's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Savers Value Village from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Savers Value Village from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SVV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Savers Value Village by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,857,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,114,000 after purchasing an additional 242,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,330,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,909 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,652,000 after purchasing an additional 891,946 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,245,409 shares of the company's stock worth $29,752,000 after buying an additional 94,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,548 shares of the company's stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 433,296 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc (NYSE: SVV) is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company's model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

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