Insider Selling: Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) General Counsel Sells $104,800.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: General Counsel Richard Medway sold 10,000 Savers Value Village shares for $104,800 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing his ownership by 40.92% to 14,440 shares.

General Counsel Richard Medway sold 10,000 Savers Value Village shares for $104,800 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing his ownership by 40.92% to 14,440 shares. Operating performance: The company’s latest quarterly revenue rose 8.9% year over year to $403.19 million, while EPS of $0.02 matched analyst expectations.

The company’s latest quarterly revenue rose 8.9% year over year to $403.19 million, while EPS of $0.02 matched analyst expectations. Market outlook: SVV recently traded at $10.71, while analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $14.60; institutional investors own 98.78% of the stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard Medway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 14,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at $151,331.20. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Savers Value Village Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:SVV opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company's 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $403.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $394.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SVV. Weiss Ratings downgraded Savers Value Village from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Savers Value Village from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Savers Value Village

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,330,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,909 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,150,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 1,013,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,745,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 945,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,431,252 shares of the company's stock worth $13,367,000 after buying an additional 491,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,003 shares of the company's stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 487,136 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc (NYSE: SVV) is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company's model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

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