TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) CFO Sells $1,002,400.95 in Stock

Key Points TJX CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares on June 5 at an average price of $160.68, bringing in about $1.61 million and trimming his ownership by 1.91%. He also sold large blocks of shares on June 3 and June 4.

on June 5 at an average price of $160.68, bringing in about $1.61 million and trimming his ownership by 1.91%. He also sold large blocks of shares on June 3 and June 4. TJX posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS of $1.19 beating estimates and revenue of $14.32 billion topping forecasts. The company also raised guidance, reinforcing recent stock strength.

, with EPS of $1.19 beating estimates and revenue of $14.32 billion topping forecasts. The company also raised guidance, reinforcing recent stock strength. Shares were trading near their 52-week high and were up 1.3% on the day, while analysts remained broadly bullish with a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $174.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $160.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $165.82. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $156.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

More TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX posted strong fiscal Q1 results, including 6% comparable sales growth and 29% EPS growth, and raised guidance, supporting the stock’s recent strength.

TJX posted strong fiscal Q1 results, including 6% comparable sales growth and 29% EPS growth, and raised guidance, supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on The TJX Companies, Inc., with a consensus “Buy” view and continued praise for its growth and defensive retail appeal.

Analysts remain constructive on The TJX Companies, Inc., with a consensus “Buy” view and continued praise for its growth and defensive retail appeal. Positive Sentiment: UBS singled out TJX as a preferred consumer stock, citing its ability to grow, deliver strong returns, and exceed expectations.

UBS singled out TJX as a preferred consumer stock, citing its ability to grow, deliver strong returns, and exceed expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Recent stock gains have pushed TJX near its 52-week high, which may attract both momentum buyers and some profit-taking.

Recent stock gains have pushed TJX near its 52-week high, which may attract both momentum buyers and some profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: CEO Ernie Herrman and CFO John Klinger sold shares this week, which may weigh on sentiment even though the transactions were disclosed as routine filings.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in TJX Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $197.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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