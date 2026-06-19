Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Chairman Sells $12,206,507.06 in Stock

Key Points Toll Brothers Chairman Douglas C. Yearley Jr. sold 77,957 shares for about $12.2 million , cutting his direct stake by roughly 19.5% . The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing.

sold 77,957 shares for about , cutting his direct stake by roughly . The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing. The company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings , with EPS of $2.72 versus the $2.58 estimate and revenue of $2.53 billion versus $2.42 billion expected. However, revenue still declined 7.6% from the same period last year.

, with EPS of $2.72 versus the $2.58 estimate and revenue of $2.53 billion versus $2.42 billion expected. However, revenue still declined from the same period last year. Toll Brothers also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, payable July 24, and is seeing expansion through new luxury home communities in several U.S. markets. Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $163.56.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) Chairman Douglas Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $12,206,507.06. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,302,264.48. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $155.66 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $168.36. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The firm's revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Key Toll Brothers News

Here are the key news stories impacting Toll Brothers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Toll Brothers opened new luxury home communities and model centers in Germantown, Maryland; Cumming, Georgia; Princeton, New Jersey; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Santa Clara, California, reinforcing its growth pipeline and expansion in high-end housing markets.

Toll Brothers opened new luxury home communities and model centers in Germantown, Maryland; Cumming, Georgia; Princeton, New Jersey; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Santa Clara, California, reinforcing its growth pipeline and expansion in high-end housing markets. Positive Sentiment: The company confirmed a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, underscoring shareholder returns and financial stability. Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend

The company confirmed a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, underscoring shareholder returns and financial stability. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted investor interest in Toll Brothers’ valuation discount and noted the stock has outperformed since its last earnings report, suggesting sentiment remains constructive. Why Is Toll Brothers (TOL) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

Recent coverage highlighted investor interest in Toll Brothers’ valuation discount and noted the stock has outperformed since its last earnings report, suggesting sentiment remains constructive. Neutral Sentiment: The chairman, Douglas C. Jr. Yearley, sold 77,957 shares at $156.58, a notable insider transaction that could be viewed as routine profit-taking but may slightly weigh on sentiment. SEC Form 4 Filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toll Brothers from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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