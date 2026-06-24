Insider Selling: Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Trio-Tech International director Jason Adelman sold 5,000 shares on June 18 at an average price of $15.84, totaling $79,200. After the sale, he still owned 145,094 shares, a 3.33% reduction in his stake.

on June 18 at an average price of $15.84, totaling $79,200. After the sale, he still owned 145,094 shares, a 3.33% reduction in his stake. TRT shares were trading at $13.37 at the time of the report, with the stock sitting well above its 200-day moving average of $8.06 and near the top of its 52-week range of $2.45 to $21.38.

at the time of the report, with the stock sitting well above its 200-day moving average of $8.06 and near the top of its 52-week range of $2.45 to $21.38. Institutional ownership remains active, with several funds increasing positions recently; however, institutions and hedge funds together still held only 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT - Get Free Report) Director Jason Adelman sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 145,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,288.96. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $135.21 million, a PE ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trio-Tech International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Trio-Tech International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,016 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trio-Tech International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,882 shares of the company's stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, Inc, headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, is a publicly traded provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and LED‐based technology solutions. Founded in 1986, the company offers turnkey design, engineering, prototyping, assembly and supply chain management services to customers across a range of end markets, including industrial controls, telecommunications, medical equipment and instrumentation.

Within its EMS segment, Trio-Tech delivers printed circuit board assembly (including surface‐mount, through‐hole and mixed-technology boards), box-build and system integration, cable harness design and manufacturing, conformal coating and testing.

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