Todd Skinner Sells 950 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Todd Skinner sold 950 TransUnion shares for approximately $75,962 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, reducing his position by 1.47% to 63,849 shares.

Todd Skinner sold 950 TransUnion shares for approximately $75,962 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, reducing his position by 1.47% to 63,849 shares. Strong quarterly results: TransUnion reported adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion, surpassing analyst estimates, while revenue increased 14.9% year over year.

TransUnion reported adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion, surpassing analyst estimates, while revenue increased 14.9% year over year. Analyst outlook remains positive: Ten analysts rate the stock Buy and six rate it Hold, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $94.38.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) insider Todd Skinner sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $75,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 63,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,366.04. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

TransUnion Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-4.830 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Essential Partners LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 63.7% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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