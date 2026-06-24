Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) VP Buys $79,190.00 in Stock

Key Points TSMC VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares on June 22 at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total of $79,190. The purchase increased Yuan’s direct holdings to 5,000 shares, a 25% boost in ownership.

on June 22 at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total of $79,190. The purchase increased Yuan’s direct holdings to 5,000 shares, a 25% boost in ownership. The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share from $0.95, payable on October 8 to shareholders of record on September 16. That implies an annualized dividend of $4.45 and a yield of about 1.0%.

to $1.1136 per share from $0.95, payable on October 8 to shareholders of record on September 16. That implies an annualized dividend of $4.45 and a yield of about 1.0%. Analysts remain broadly bullish on TSM, with a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.29. The article also notes strong revenue growth and AI-related demand trends supporting the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lipen Yuan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $75,260.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $437.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $213.88 and a fifty-two week high of $476.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business's 50 day moving average price is $410.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 509.2% during the first quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the first quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,026,057 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Finally, Positano Wealth Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% during the first quarter. Positano Wealth Management Ltd now owns 20,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $429.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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