UGI (NYSE:UGI) Insider Kathleen Shea-Ballay Sells 25,360 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: UGI insider Kathleen Shea-Ballay sold 25,360 shares on June 18 at an average price of $33.62, totaling about $852,603. The sale cut her reported stake by 50%.

UGI insider Kathleen Shea-Ballay sold 25,360 shares on June 18 at an average price of $33.62, totaling about $852,603. The sale cut her reported stake by 50%. Dividend and yield: UGI declared a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share, payable July 1 to shareholders of record on June 15. That works out to an annualized dividend of $1.50 and a yield of about 4.3%.

UGI declared a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share, payable July 1 to shareholders of record on June 15. That works out to an annualized dividend of $1.50 and a yield of about 4.3%. Stock and analyst backdrop: UGI shares were up 3.0% and recently traded around $34.81, near their 52-week low of $31.62 and below their 52-week high of $41.34. Wall Street currently has a consensus Moderate Buy rating with an average price target of $43.33.

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI - Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Shea-Ballay sold 25,360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $852,603.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $852,603.20. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UGI Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

UGI (NYSE:UGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 8.71%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UGI Corporation will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. UGI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 9.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,715 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in UGI by 14.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 930,787 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,781,000 after purchasing an additional 116,372 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in UGI by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 785,327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,971,000 after buying an additional 115,409 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in UGI by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,584 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of UGI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on UGI

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is a publicly traded energy distribution company headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1882 as the United Gas Improvement Company, UGI has grown into a diversified provider of energy products and services. The company's operations are organized into three primary segments—AmeriGas Propane, UGI Utilities and UGI International—each focused on the delivery of propane, natural gas and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

AmeriGas Propane, UGI's largest segment, is the leading retail propane distributor in the United States with a network of dealers serving customers in all 50 states.

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