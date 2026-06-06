Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Director Philippe Germond Sells 20,000 Shares

Key Points Unisys Director Philippe Germond sold 20,000 shares on June 4 at an average price of $4.15, generating $83,000 and cutting his direct stake by 7.8% to 236,453 shares.

on June 4 at an average price of $4.15, generating $83,000 and cutting his direct stake by 7.8% to 236,453 shares. Germond also sold 16,080 shares on May 15 at an average price of $3.02, indicating additional recent insider selling.

at an average price of $3.02, indicating additional recent insider selling. Unisys recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss and $437.6 million in revenue, while analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with an average target price of $6.33.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS - Get Free Report) Director Philippe Germond sold 20,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 236,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,279.95. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Philippe Germond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Philippe Germond sold 16,080 shares of Unisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $48,561.60.

Unisys Stock Performance

Shares of UIS stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. Unisys Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.64 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. Analysts forecast that Unisys Corporation will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,354,788 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 153,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UIS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unisys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Unisys from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unisys has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.33.

View Our Latest Report on UIS

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) is a global information technology company that delivers a broad portfolio of digital workplace, cloud and infrastructure, application and security services. Formed in 1986 through the merger of Burroughs Corporation and Sperry Corporation, Unisys combines decades of experience in IT modernization with a focus on secure, data-driven transformations for government and enterprise organizations.

The company operates two core business segments: Services and Technology.

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